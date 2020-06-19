The transformation begins... “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up... A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing... yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process... like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!
“La transformación comienza, Finding Mike. No es un secreto que he estado detrás de la biopic de Mike Tyson durante un tiempo. La gente siempre me pregunta, ¿cuándo sucederá? Todo finalmente se ha alineado. Hace unos meses, comenzamos el viaje. El primero y más grande desafío es transformar mi cuerpo, con un régimen de levantamientos y flexiones estamos en un buen comienzo…”, escribió el actor en su cuenta de Instagram junto a imágenes de su entrenamiento.