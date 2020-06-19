Luego de años de amagues, parece que la esperadísima biopic de Mike Tyson empieza a tener luz verde y un renombrado actor ya comenzó la “transformación” para encarnar al popular y controvertido boxeador.

De acuerdo con La Cosa Cine, el film, que fue escrito por el guionista de ‘El Lobo de Wall Street’ Terence Winter, comenzó a planearse en 2009 y en 2015 se anunció que el mismísimo Martin Scorsese era el candidato principal para dirigirlo.

Si bien hasta el momento nunca se confirmó la participación del prestigioso cineasta, la película sigue adelante y el mismísimo Jamie Foxx anunció cómo se prepara para encarnar al púgil.

“La transformación comienza, Finding Mike. No es un secreto que he estado detrás de la biopic de Mike Tyson durante un tiempo. La gente siempre me pregunta, ¿cuándo sucederá? Todo finalmente se ha alineado. Hace unos meses, comenzamos el viaje. El primero y más grande desafío es transformar mi cuerpo, con un régimen de levantamientos y flexiones estamos en un buen comienzo…”, escribió el actor en su cuenta de Instagram junto a imágenes de su entrenamiento.